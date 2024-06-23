MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in RB Global were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 1,152.4% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 193,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 603,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Price Performance

RB Global stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.