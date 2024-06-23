Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.17.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,746. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.43. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
