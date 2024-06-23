Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,746. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.43. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.