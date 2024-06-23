GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in GSK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GSK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. 3,490,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

