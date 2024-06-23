7,823 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.42. 1,779,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,040. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.