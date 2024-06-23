Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 29,100 Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,206,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after buying an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,688,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ladder Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LADR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 942,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 88.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.92.
Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LADR
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ladder Capital
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Micron Technology Stock Volatility Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.