Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 72,251,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
