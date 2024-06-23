40,502 Shares in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 175.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BFZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,753. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $473,911.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,225,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,760,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 69,977 shares of company stock valued at $825,573 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.