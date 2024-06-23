Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $96,195.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, Director Charles Fargason purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $96,195.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $817,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. 178,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

