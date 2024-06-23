Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 227 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2,763.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,200,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $83,852,000 after purchasing an additional 119,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,442,000 after purchasing an additional 305,564 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.3% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. 20,871,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,141,070. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

