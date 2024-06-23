Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,143,000 after buying an additional 551,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,999,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,879,000 after buying an additional 641,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,020,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Stock Up 1.4 %

ETWO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 2,201,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,976. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.