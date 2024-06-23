BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $64,279.79 or 1.00017451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $798.28 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,348.12432547 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

