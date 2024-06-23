Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Increased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

