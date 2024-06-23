Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $758,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $482.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $497.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $444.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

