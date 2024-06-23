holoride (RIDE) Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $24,154.48 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.44 or 0.05437185 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00038629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002321 BTC.

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,872,583 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,872,583 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00322337 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,992.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

