JasmyCoin (JASMY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173.92 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $173.92 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

