Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.74 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002388 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $875.48 million and approximately $32.74 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

