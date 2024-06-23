Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $614.69 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Conflux has a total market cap of $614.69 million and $18.32 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,269.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.04 or 0.00600655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00115809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00255614 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00041826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00072707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,013,651,454 coins and its circulating supply is 4,138,644,459 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,013,528,742.75 with 4,138,528,730.97 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15055139 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $18,324,679.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

