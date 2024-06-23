MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $280.21 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $49.28 or 0.00076673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,271.91 or 1.00004184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012257 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.38126467 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $9,818,406.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

