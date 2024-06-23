RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $208.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.50.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

