Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 938,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,666,000 after acquiring an additional 157,300 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $130.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.09 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $123.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

