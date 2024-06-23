Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,157 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

