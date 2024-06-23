MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Saia were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Saia by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.41.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA opened at $460.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.15 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

