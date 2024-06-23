MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $172.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.