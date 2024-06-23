MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 217 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average is $142.70. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.11 and a 12 month high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

