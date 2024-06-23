1,070 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,815,000 after purchasing an additional 936,823 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,747,000 after acquiring an additional 385,854 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $338.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.65 and a 200-day moving average of $315.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $343.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

