MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $176.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $207.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $30,533,076.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,374,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,848,697,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 682,374,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,848,697,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,624,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,149,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.