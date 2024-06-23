Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 620.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $300.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

