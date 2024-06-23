MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

