MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $295,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,441,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $130.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

