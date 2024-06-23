MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,454,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $467.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.71 and a 200 day moving average of $449.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

