MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $321,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,512 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.19. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

