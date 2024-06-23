MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 160 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,160,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 543,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,590,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after buying an additional 235,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 339,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $113.24.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

