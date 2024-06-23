Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at $776,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $239.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.09. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

