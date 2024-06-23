MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 219 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

