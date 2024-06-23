MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.99. The company has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

