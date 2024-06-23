Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 111.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

