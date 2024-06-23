MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its position in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Down 0.2 %

NDSN stock opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.87 and a 200-day moving average of $256.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

