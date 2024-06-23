MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pool by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.80.

Pool Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $337.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.45. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $308.45 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

