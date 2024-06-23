Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 139 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

NYSE PM opened at $99.92 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.59. The firm has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

