Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.66

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.66 and traded as high as C$27.08. Tucows shares last traded at C$26.30, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$117.90 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 325.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

