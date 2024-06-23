Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $865.86

Shares of Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 865.86 ($11.00) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.05). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 867 ($11.02), with a volume of 192,808 shares.

Murray Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 865.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 844.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of £928.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,694.44%.

Insider Transactions at Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Angus Franklin acquired 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 865 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,898.70 ($20,201.65). 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

