Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

FAST stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

