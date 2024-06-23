Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,076.89

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,076.89 ($13.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.23). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,098 ($13.95), with a volume of 743,257 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.71) to GBX 1,260 ($16.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.34) to GBX 1,235 ($15.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Kainos Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,815.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,076.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,061.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,923.08%.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.