RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 194.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $68.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

