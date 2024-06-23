Marcum Wealth LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 222,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

