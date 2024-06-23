Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.81. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

