F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,182 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.3 %

FNB stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.