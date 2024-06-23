Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 74,869 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,869 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.29% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1,552.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $37.12.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

