Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,499,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $373.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.56 and a 200-day moving average of $334.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $378.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.