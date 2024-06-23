Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,225 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.37% of Zynex worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Zynex by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Zynex by 23.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zynex by 10.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

ZYXI opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $285.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.61. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

